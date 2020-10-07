UPDATE: State Police identify man killed in Amherst County crash

| By

State police have identified the man who was killed in an accident Monday night in Amherst County. It happened around 7:30 on Route 130 near Buffalo Springs Turnpike. Police say a disabled vehicle was stopped on the side of Route 130 with its emergency lights flashing. Its driver 30-year-old Richard J. Zadroga of Bayonne, N.J ran into the travel lane of the highway. Police say a passing tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking him. Zadroga died at the scene.

Here is the news release from Virginia State Police:

At 7:34 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 5), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Route 130 near Buffalo Springs Turnpike.

A disabled vehicle was stopped on the side of Route 130 with its emergency lights flashing. As a tractor-trailer passed by, the driver of the disabled vehicle suddenly ran into the travel lane. The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The driver of the disabled vehicle, Richard J. Zadroga, 30, of Bayonne, N.J., died at the scene.

This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.