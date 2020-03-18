UPDATE: Virginia coronavirus cases grow to 77

| By

Governor Northam’s administration says as of late Wednesday morning, there are now 77 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, up 10 from yesterday. None are in the Virginia Department of Health’s Southwest Region, which includes the Lynchburg and and Roanoke areas. There are no additional deaths reported, keeping the state’s number at two.

Among matters the governor and others covered at today’s briefing:

Virginia is working with federal officials to make sure that any standardized testing that might normally be applied to high school graduation requirements can be addressed to ensure seniors are able to earn their diplomas.

The state is providing child care providers guidance that limits classes or groups to no more than 10 people at a time in accordance with limitations on all other gatherings.

Anyone voting in municipal elections in May are urged to do so with absentee ballots if possible. Northam says you check can box 2A on the ballot, “Disability or illness”, as the reason for doing so.