UVA Men’s Lacrosse team claims 6th National Title

May 28th, 2019 | Written by:

The University of Virginia Men’s Lacrosse team claimed their 6th National Championship and first since 2011 with a 13-9 victory over Yale in yesterday’s NCAA Final. Matt Moore and Michael Kraus combined for seven goals for the Cavaliers.









