UVA’s business school receives $68M donation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia’s business school has received a $68 million donation from a former student.The gift from investor and alumnus Frank M. Sands Sr. is the largest donation in the history of the university’s Darden School of Business. UVA President Jim Ryan said the “historically generous gift” will allow Darden to reach more students.Alongside matching funds the donation will be used to fund a “lifelong learning” program, professorships, renovations, and a conference center. Darden was founded in 1955.Sands is the founder of Sands Capital Management. He earned an MBA from Darden in 1963.In a university statement, Sands said attending the Darden School was a “transformational experience.” He said he is an “ardent supporter of its mission and values.”