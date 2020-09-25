Va. 10-Miler Color Guard continues tradition for 20th year

A group of veterans and others plan to continue the tradition of the Va. Ten Miler Color Guard tomorrow, even though the 10-Miler itself was canceled this year because of COVID. Tomorrow morning, 30 runners will gather at EC Glass High School – where the race usually starts – and carry 30 flags along the entire course. They include Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema, Fire Chief Greg Wormser, combat veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan, and 14-year-old Natalee Powers, whose uncle was one of the Bedford Boys killed on D-Day. Veteran Steve Bozeman was among the first 9-member Color Guard 2001 following the September 11th terrorist attacks. He spoke with the MorningLine.