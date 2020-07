Va Democrats lay groundwork for changes to sentencing, parole laws

Democrats in Richmond are laying the groundwork for changes in Virginia criminal justice laws when they meet next month in special session. Two House of Delegates committees conducted an on-line hearing today focusing on sentencing and parole, subjects that included current minimum sentences in Virginia for hundreds of felonies and a lack of discretionary parole. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story:

