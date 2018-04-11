VA Senator among those to discourage Trump from firing Mueller

Virginia Senator Mark Warner is one of the many commenting on rumors of several firings at the White House, including FBI Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:

 









