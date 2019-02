Lynchburg Police say a woman has minor injuries after driving a van into the side of the CVS store at Langhorne and Atherholt this afternoon. Police say it appears the driver stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. Reporter Andre Whitehead spoke with Lynchburg City Building Official Doug Saunders:

For now, the CVS on Langhorne near LGH is closed.