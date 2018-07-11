VCU renews contract with former governor despite lawsuit

July 11th, 2018 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Commonwealth University has renewed its contract with former Gov. Doug Wilder despite his ongoing lawsuit against school officials. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Wilder’s contract as was recently renewed by the university. The former governor makes $150,000 a year as a part-time professor. Wilder is suing VCU and top school officials after he says his personal assistant was harassed and mistreated by the school’s former dean, John Accordino. Accordino has denied the allegations and filed a countersuit against Wilder.

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test