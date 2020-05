VDH reports one new COVID-19 case in Lynchburg region.

The Virginia Department of Health reports one additional case of COVID-19 in the Lynchburg area, this in Campbell County. It brings the total for Lynchburg and the four surrounding counties to 202 and breaks down as follows: 80 in Lynchburg, 27 in Amherst County, 31 Appomattox County, 47 in Bedford County and 17 in Campbell County. The number of COVID-related deaths in the region remains at four.