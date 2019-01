LYNCHBURG – (update 6:30pm) The News & Advance reports that Lynchburg City Schools will be closed on Monday for staff and students. The maintenance, grounds and custodian workers will report at 10.a.m. School divisions in Campbell, Bedford, Amherst, Appomattox and Nelson counties also will be closed on Monday. Some side streets remained icy Sunday, though main thoroughfares like the Lynchburg Expressway were generally clear.