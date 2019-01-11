VDOT prepares for weekend snowfall

From VDOT: With a winter weather event forecasted to bring western Virginia snow or freezing rain on Saturday, Jan. 12 and Sunday, Jan. 13, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is preparing to plow and treat roads this weekend. Motorists are urged to monitor weather forecasts, avoid driving during the height of the storm and consider postponing travel until conditions improve.

To help with snow removal operations, equipment operators began applying a salt-and-water solution called brine ahead of the storm to interstates and main roads on Thursday. Pretreatment will continue on Friday. Applying brine helps prevent snow or ice from bonding on the road surface and makes it easier to remove when crews plow.

VDOT road crews and contractors are gearing up to work in 12-hour shifts around the clock to plow or treat roads. Crews will be plowing snow-covered roads and applying chemicals or abrasives to provide traction on icy roadways. Debris removal crews will also be ready to respond to downed trees if a significant icing event does occur.