Veterans to break ground on new Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista

Wednesday is Veterans Day, and veterans groups are planning to break ground on the new National Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista. It’s close to 340 acres that will feature a working farm, equestrian center and wellness center. It will eventually house close to 200 veterans and their families. One of the organizers is Retired Brigadier General Jeff Horne, who spoke to the MorningLine today.