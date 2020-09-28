Vick works to restore ex-felon voting rights

When former NFL quarterback Michael Vick went with some of his family members to try to vote in 2011, he found out he couldn’t because he’d lost that right due to his 2007 conviction for running a dogfighting operation. Now he’s working with the LeBron James-led political empowerment group More Than a Vote and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to help other former felons pay fines that are preventing them from voting. His journey is being chronicled in a new documentary miniseries.