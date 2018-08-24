Video: Lynchburg Police probe one business break-in, attempts at two others

News release: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating 3 separate incidents all which occurred within 3 hours of each other in the early morning hours of August 24, 2018. At 1:30 a.m., someone entered the Justis Convenience Store located at 1205 12th St. Video surveillance shows 2 subjects wearing masks and dark clothing break the front glass door and entering the business.

Several food items and tobacco products were stolen.

At 1:50 a.m., someone attempted to gain entry to the Greenfield Market located at 1522 Florida Ave. Subjects attempted to break the front glass by throwing a brick at the front door, however they were unable to make entry. At 2:47 a.m., someone attempted to gain entry into the Metro PCS located at 2605 Memorial Ave by throwing a rock through the front door, however entry was not made. All incidents are being investigated by the LPD Criminal Investigations Unit. They are active and ongoing investigations.