Video: Police seek help identifying, finding Jo Jo Pizza burglar

Lynchburg Police say the person who broke into Jo Jo Pizza on Lakeside Drive over the weekend appears to be a white male, and he may have injured himself before escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police have released store surveillance video that you can see below, and they ask anyone who can help identify or locate the suspect to contact them.

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a burglary from Jo Jo Pizza that occurred last weekend. On August 4, 2019, at 10:37 a.m., officers responded to 1400 Lakeside Drive for a report of breaking and entering. An unknown offender or offenders were able to escape with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect appears to be a white male who sustained an injury during the incident that may have required medical attention.