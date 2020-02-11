Video: Suspect sought for Lynchburg store burglary

NEWS RELEASE: The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at the Old Forest Road Kwik Stop last weekend. On Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 4:19 a.m., officers responded to Kwik Stop at 1905 Old Forest Road for a report of a burglary. A black male suspect gained entry by breaking the front door and left with undisclosed property.