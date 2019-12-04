Villas at Lynchburg developers again postpone proposed project

NEWS RELEASE: On Wednesday, December 4, City Planner Tom Martin received notification from Acres of Virginia, the engineering firm representing NRM Associates, that their client would be postponing The Villas at Lynchburg project again and would not be going to the December 11 Planning Commission meeting or the January 14, 2020 City Council meeting. Acres of Virginia did not offer a reason on behalf of their clients for this decision.

This is the second time the property owner has requested that the project be removed from the Planning Commission agenda. The first request was granted to allow the property owner time to revise their site plan after taking into consideration feedback from the residents in the adjoining neighborhood.