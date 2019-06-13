Virginia agency signs off on new solar energy projects

June 13th, 2019 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia agency has issued permits for three new solar projects.Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has signed off on two new projects in Halifax County and one project in Orange County. Combined, the new projects are expected to generate more than 200 megawatts, or enough energy to power about 25,000 homes.Virginia has seen a dramatic increase in solar facilities in recent years, driven largely by large technology companies seeking carbon-free energy sources for data centers.

