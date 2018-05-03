Virginia county plans to double school recess time

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) – A large northern Virginia county plans to double the amount of time public school students spend in recess. WTOP-FM reports Prince Williams County plans to give elementary students twice as much exercise and unstructured time during the school day as they get now. The changes will start next school year and increase recess from 15 minutes to 30 minutes a day. The move comes after state lawmakers changed state law this year to allow school boards to count recess as instructional time. Parents, teachers and others have long complained that state law made it difficult for schools to schedule adequate recess times for young students. Other Virginia localities are also expected to increase school recess periods next school year.