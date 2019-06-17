Virginia crime report shows 14% decrease in homicides

June 17th, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A new report says the number of homicides dropped 14% in Virginia in 2018.The “Crime in Virginia” report released Friday by state police says violent crime overall decreased 2% last year. That category includes murder, forcible sex offenses, robbery and aggravated assault.The number of reported homicides decreased from 455 to 391.Hate crimes dropped by about 20%, to 161, in 2018. More than half were racially or ethnically motivated, while bias against victims’ religion and sexual orientation were the next highest.Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts increased 2.4%, with nearly 10,500 vehicles stolen in 2018.Drug and narcotic arrests increased by 3%.

