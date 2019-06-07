Virginia gov seeks drop in black women’s maternal death rate

June 7th, 2019 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a new goal to lower the maternal mortality rate for black women. Northam said Wednesday that he’s set a goal of eliminating the racial disparity of in mortality rates by 2025. The governor said the maternal mortality rate for black women is more than twice as high as it is for white women. Northam said he’s directing state agencies to expedite enrollment of eligible pregnant women in Medicaid. Northam pledged to focus on addressing Virginia’s longstanding history of racial inequity after a blackface scandal nearly forced him from office in February.









Janet's Five & Dine
Coolest Seats in the House Contest
Billy Craft May June 2019

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2019 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom



If you need assistance reviewing any of the information in our FCC Public File
please contact our business office at 540.774.9200 or use the form on the contact us page of this site.