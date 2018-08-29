Virginia House Democrats propose redistricting plan

August 29th, 2018 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Virginia House Democrats have unveiled their proposed fix to the state’s electoral map after a court ruled that 11 legislative districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered. Democratic House Minority Leader Del. David Toscano discussed the proposal at a news conference in Richmond Wednesday, a day before lawmakers are to reconvene for a special session. In June, a federal court ordered lawmakers to redraw the map after finding they had illegally packed black voters into certain districts to make surrounding districts whiter and more Republican. GOP lawmakers are appealing that decision, though judges ordered the map be redrawn by Oct. 30. Toscano says the proposal should be immediately referred to a committee for consideration Thursday. Parker Slaybaugh, a spokesman for GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox, couldn’t immediately be reached.

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test