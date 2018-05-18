Virginia House to reconvene in hopes of passing budget

May 18th, 2018 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Virginia House of Delegates plans to reconvene next week in hopes of being able to finalize a state budget.  GOP Speaker Kirk Cox announced Thursday that the House would gavel in on May 23.  Cox said he expects the Senate to have passed a state budget by then for the House to consider.  The Senate is set to meet on May 22, but it’s unclear whether it will pass a budget that day.  Republican lawmakers in both chambers are currently split on whether to include Medicaid expansion in the state budget. The disagreement has led to a lengthy stalemate on the spending plan.  State government will shut down July 1 if no budget is passed.

 









