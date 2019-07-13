Virginia lawmaker accused of hacking aide’s email

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia lawmaker is being accused by a former staffer of privacy violations.A former aide to Democratic Del. Dawn Adams has filed a federal lawsuit saying the Richmond-area lawmaker hacked into a private email account without permission.Maureen Hains filed suit on Thursday seeking $550,000 in damages. Hains said she worked for Adams both as a political aide and as an unpaid helper with Adams’ job as a nurse practitioner.Hains said Adams hacked into her private email account to delete possible evidence of health care privacy law violations.Adams did not immediately respond to requests for comment and has not filed a reply in court. She was first elected in 2017 when she defeated a GOP incumbent.