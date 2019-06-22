Virginia lawmaker thinks his gun control idea has a chance

June 22nd, 2019 | Written by:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republican Del. David Yancey says he thinks his gun control idea tackles the problem from a new angle and could gain bi-partisan support in July’s special session .On the heels of the Virginia Beach mass shooting in May, Virginia lawmakers will convene for a special session on gun control July 9.The Virginian-Pilot reports Yancey wants to bring a federal procedure to the state level that would crack down on illegal firearms trading. The national procedure, called Rule 35, encourages prisoners to tell police if they know who’s selling stockpiles of stolen guns. According to the federal policy, if those offenders then give police information that could bring the criminals to justice, a judge could slash the inmates’ sentences.Yancey says his idea won’t infringe on Second Amendment rights.

