Virginia lawmakers consider Equal Rights Amendment ratification

Virginia lawmakers are being asked to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment this winter. Supporters say that would provide the needed number of states to become valid, but legal battles seem certain if that happens. That’s because after Congress passed the gender equality amendment in 1972, it later set a 1982 deadline for the 38 states needed to ratify it. Virginia would be number 38 — but it would come 37 years after that deadline. WLNI’s Evan Jones has more on the Virginia debate:

