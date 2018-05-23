Virginia lawmakers put off budget, Medicaid debate

Virginia senators are putting off debate on the state budget and whether to expand Medicaid. WFIR’s Lillian Boyd has more on where lawmakers stand.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia senators are putting off debate on the state budget and whether to expand Medicaid.

The Senate did not take up budget discussions Tuesday but instead scheduled a meeting next week for the Senate Finance Committee to take up a newly proposed budget plan.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Tommy Norment said he expects the upper chamber to pass a budget next week and it is “probable” that it will include Medicaid expansion.

Republicans are currently split on whether to expand Medicaid, after years of near unified opposition. The disagreement has led to a stalemate on the state budget.

Pro-expansion lawmakers have a majority in both chambers. But Republican Senate leaders oppose Medicaid expansion and said they need more time to study a new budget plan released Monday by pro-expansion Republicans.