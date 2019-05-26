Virginia man caught with handgun at Baltimore int’l airport

May 26th, 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Virginia man has been stopped with a handgun stuffed in his carry-on luggage at the international airport outside of Baltimore.The U.S. Transportation Security Administration says it was the third consecutive day that someone was caught with a gun at BWI airport.In a late Saturday statement, the TSA says the latest person arrested at the airport is a resident of Hopewell, Virginia. He told authorities had was carrying the bag he usually takes to the firing range and wasn’t aware the pistol was still packed. It was not loaded.Two residents of Maryland’s Anne Arundel County were caught with guns at the airport earlier in the week, making Friday’s gun arrest the third in three consecutive days.









