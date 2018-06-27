Virginia man pleads guilty to slaying wife

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to stabbing, strangling and beating his wife to death. The Virginian-Pilot reports 42-year-old David Tackett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday as part of a plea deal. Authorities say Tackett killed 36-year-old Sophan Torn in January 2017 at their Bayview home in southeast Virginia. Court documents say Hackett then took their children to his sister’s house and told her “I needed to do it for the children.” Tackett’s mother found Torn and called police. Court documents say the man told several people he had killed his wife before his arrest at a Richmond area motel. Prosecutors dropped charges including first-degree murder against Tackett under the plea deal. The report says he agreed to a 20-year prison sentence.