Virginia man strikes 10 cars before hiding on Five Guys roof

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) – Authorities in Virginia say a wanted man drove into 10 vehicles before climbing onto the roof of a fast-food restaurant and hiding in an air-conditioning unit. Citing a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office release, news outlets report deputies found a pickup truck hauling another pickup truck crashed into 10 vehicles Monday morning. Four vehicles were occupied, and four people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the truck driver, 37-year-old James Edward Baumann Jr., was intoxicated. He fled on foot, scaled a metal pipe and climbed onto the roof of a Five Guys. He was found in the unit on the roof. Police say he was wanted on warrants from Stafford, Prince William and Spotsylvania counties. Both pickup trucks had been reported stolen. It’s unclear whether Baumann has a lawyer.