Virginia police charge 2 teens with threatening prom

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – Virginia police have charged two teens with conspiracy to commit a terrorist act at a high school prom. The Virginian-Pilot reports Virginia Beach Police announced Monday the arrests of 18-year-old Michael Coleman and a 17-year-old whom they didn’t identify. Virginia Beach Police learned last month that people with no ties to Bayside High School were trying to get tickets to the school’s prom. Police Chief James Cervera says that was unusual so officers increased security at the prom. A teen who wasn’t affiliated with the school attempted to enter the prom Saturday. Police approached him and he fled, discarding a handgun. He wasn’t caught that night. Police then found a .45-caliber semi-automatic rifle in a room at the hotel hosting the prom. Coleman was later arrested by Norfolk police.