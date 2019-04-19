Virginia police officer fired after white nationalist probe

April 19th, 2019

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) – A Virginia police officer has been fired after an investigation into his alleged membership in a white nationalist group.Chesterfield Police Department Chief Jeff Katz said Thursday that Officer Daniel Morley was fired because his affiliation with Identity Evropa makes it impossible for him to do his job “in a way that would contribute to the building of trust” with the community.Morley was a school resource officer. He did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.Col. Katz said Morley has a First Amendment right to free speech and association, but the views attributed to Morley violate departmental policy and values.On Wednesday, Virginia Capitol Police announced that an officer lost his job after reports surfaced suggesting he follows a white supremacist group.









