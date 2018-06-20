Virginia reviews district map errors, reassigns 482 voters

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia election officials have recently reassigned nearly 500 voters to new congressional districts as the state works to resolve mapping errors that created confusion in several close General Assembly races last year. The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports 482 voters have been reassigned. State Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper says that in a review of district lines prior to last week’s primaries, the department identified nearly 1,200 addresses potentially assigned to the wrong district. Local registrars determined 903 of the addresses were in the correct district, and 269 residences that house 482 voters were mapped incorrectly. Piper told the State Board of Elections on Tuesday that an additional 21 were still under review. Piper says the problems mostly came from human data entry errors and boundaries that can be difficult to outline at the house-to-house level.