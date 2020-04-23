Virginia sees highest daily number of COVID-19 cases so far

The number of daily reported cases of COVID-19 in Virginia is still rising. As of Thursday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reports 732 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, and that is the greatest one-day number so far. Governor Northam has said he will not ease businesses closures and stay-at-home orders until that number subsides over a two-week period.

The VDH reports 370 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and two more probable fatalities. With 10,998 cases statewide, that puts the mortality rate among confirmed cases at 3.4%. State officials have said all along they expect the actual number of cases to be greater than the confirmed number, so the actual mortality rate is likely to be lower. In the Roanoke Valley, there are three COVID-19 deaths reported in Botetourt County.