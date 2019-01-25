Virginia Senate votes to end license suspensions over fees

January 25th, 2019 | Written by:

Virginia DMV

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The Virginia Senate has approved legislation to end the suspension of driver’s licenses of people with unpaid court fines and costs. The measured passed Friday with broad bipartisan support but may stall in the GOP-controlled House. Virginia collects about $10 million a year from people paying to reinstate their licenses after they have been suspended for unpaid court courts and fees. Advocates who have pushed for a change in the law say it unfairly punishes poor people. Opponents of the legislation said it would reward criminals. The Legal Aid Justice Center of Virginia has sued over the practice. The group argues that the law violates due process and is unconstitutional.

Share the Love 2019








Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test