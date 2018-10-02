Virginia strippers, clubs reach agreement in wage dispute

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Strippers in Virginia’s capital have settled a class-action wage dispute against five local adult clubs. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that both sides told a federal judge last week that an agreement was ready to be filed if the judge would allow the settlement to be sealed. The agreement would pay the plaintiffs $830,000, from which attorneys’ fees and other costs would be deducted. The lawsuit was filed in January on behalf of roughly 30 plaintiffs, and was later amended. The plaintiffs asked for unpaid minimum and overtime wages, withheld tips and other unlawful deductions. The clubs denied wrongdoing, filing counterclaims that alleged breach of contract and unjust enrichment. According to last week’s joint memorandum, the plaintiffs were classified as independent contractors, and were thus compensated solely by patrons.