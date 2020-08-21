Virginia Tech suspends seven students for putting public at risk

Virginia Tech’s dean of students says seven Virginia Tech students were placed on interim suspension ahead of Monday’s fall semester start for putting public health at risk. A statement from Virginia Tech reads:

“Should the Dean of Students Office, the Virginia Tech Police Department, or the Blacksburg Police Department need to respond to concerns about noise violations or disruptive parties, a referral will be made to the Office of Student Conduct for their follow-up … Consistent with the Code of Student Conduct, we expect all students to take personal responsibility in helping to keep the public safe.”

No details were given regarding the specific circumstances leading to the suspensions.