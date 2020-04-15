Virginia Tech will not require SAT or ACT tests for next admissions cycle

Virginia Tech is dropping standardized tests as a requirement for the next admissions cycle. The university says current high school juniors will not gain any benefit by taking the SAT or ACT, and those who do not take them will not be penalized.

NEWS RELEASE: April 15, 2020 –Virginia Tech’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions keeps its focus on reducing hardships and eliminating barriers for every policy change and virtual event taking place in the wake of COVID-19.

“We realize these are challenging times for everyone, including students who’ve been offered admission and prospective students considering applying to the university,” said Juan Espinoza, director of undergraduate admissions. “We don’t want to add any more stress to an already difficult situation.”

In light of that goal, Virginia Tech will maintain its academic standards while accommodating students by making the admissions process “test-optional” for the upcoming 2020-2021 cycle. This option means that for students applying to be part of the university’s Class of 2025, SAT and ACT standardized tests are not required. There will be no advantage or special consideration for students who choose to take the tests, and no penalty for those who choose to not take the tests.

“There is so much uncertainty out there right now, and students don’t need more to worry about,” said Espinoza.

In addition to the test-optional accommodation, additional considerations will be made, including accepting the grading policies that high schools have put in place for their current online teaching curriculum. For Advanced Placement testing and credit, undergraduate admissions will accept scores from any modified policies that The College Board puts in place. Espinoza reassured students that, “we will be as adaptable as possible while maintaining the high standards of Virginia Tech’s academic mission.”

Making the choice to attend Virginia Tech often includes a campus visit. For many students, it’s when they walk the campus and meet the people that they decide to call Virginia Tech home.

“Until we can safely host visitors again, we have put in place a number of virtual options, including a 360-degree campus tour led by one of our Hokie Ambassador student tour guides,” Espinoza said. “And we will continue to add more virtual options to give prospective students and those who’ve been offered admission a feel for the Virginia Tech experience.”

During these challenging times, “you can always contact us, because we are here for you,” Espinoza emphasized. “Things are tough now, but your brightest days are ahead. Virginia Tech is ready to be part of that next chapter in your personal journey.”