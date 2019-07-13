Virginia to get share of opioid settlement

July 13th, 2019 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is set to get a still-to-be determined amount of a $1.4 billion settlement to resolve U.S. investigations into the marketing of an anti-addiction drug.The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that a British-based company has agreed to settle over allegations its former Virginia-based subsidiary, Indivior, sought to increase prescriptions for Suboxone Film by deceiving health care providers into believing the drug was safer than other opioid addiction treatments.Indivior was spun off in 2014 from consumer products company Reckitt Benckiser.The Medicaid fraud unit in Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office was part of the investigation. Herring’s office said it’s not been determined how much the state will receive of the $1.4 billion settlement.









Janet's Five & Dine
SML 50th

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2019 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom



If you need assistance reviewing any of the information in our FCC Public File
please contact our business office at 540.774.9200 or use the form on the contact us page of this site.