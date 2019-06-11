Virginia tourism industry reports revenue increase in 2018

June 11th, 2019 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s tourism industry generated $26 billion in visitor spending across all communities in 2018, a 4.4% increase over 2017.Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that the tourism industry also provided $1.8 billion in state and local revenue in 2018. That’s an increase of 2.9% compared to the previous year.The slogan “Virginia is for Lovers” was developed in 1969 by Richmond-based advertising firm Martin & Woltz, now the Martin Agency. It is the longest-running state tourism slogan in the country.Destinations around the state are participating in the commemoration of “50 Years of LOVE” and celebrating the impact tourism has on Virginia’s economy and communities.The travel industry is the fifth-largest employer in Virginia.

Election Results









Janet's Five & Dine
Coolest Seats in the House Contest
Billy Craft May June 2019

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2019 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom



If you need assistance reviewing any of the information in our FCC Public File
please contact our business office at 540.774.9200 or use the form on the contact us page of this site.