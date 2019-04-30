Virginia winery plans major expansion

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Virginia winery plans to double its yearly production thanks in part to a state grant.Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that New Kent Winery plans to buy an extra 120 tons of Virginia grapes during the next three years to increase their output. The winery plans to spend $715,000 and create seven new jobs as part of the expansion.Northam said the winery will receive a $15,000 Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development facility grant, the first such grant he’s awarded since taking office. New Kent County will match that grant with local funds.Virginia’s wine scene has grown considerably in recent years. There are now about 300 wineries statewide.