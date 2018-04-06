Virginia woman charged with threatening to blow up 7-Eleven

April 6th, 2018 | Written by:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – A Virginia woman is charged with threatening to blow up a 7-Eleven. Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesman Art Kohn tells WAVY-TV that 33-year-old Crystal Mostek walked into the store Wednesday night, placed a device on the counter and told the store clerk it was a bomb, threatening to blow up the store.  The device was later determined to not be a bomb. Mostek is being on felony charges of threatening to bomb and possession of a hoax device.  It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.  Further details have not been released.

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test