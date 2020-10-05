Virginians have been slow to use state’s coronavirus app

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than half a million Virginians had downloaded a smartphone app that is designed to alert users if they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. But The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that the numbers are considered low. And there’s some doubt about the anticipated return on the state’s $1.53 million investment in the app. The app is called COVIDWISE. About 7% of the state’s population has downloaded it. And that amounts to about 13% of the estimated number of users with a smartphone. So far, 238 people have logged positive results within the app. That’s a small fraction of the roughly 50,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state since the app launched in early August.