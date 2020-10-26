VMI Superintendent resigns

VMI board says "with deep regret" that superintendent is out

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute has resigned. That’s according to a statement Monday from the school’s board president. The announcement came a week after state officials ordered an investigation into what they characterized as a culture of “ongoing structural racism” following a reporting in The Washington Post. Retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III tendered his resignation Monday. Board President John William Boland said in a statement that the Board of Visitors accepted it “with deep regret.”