VSP investigating fatal crash

(from Virginia State Police) Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A.B. Absher is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Nov 27) at 3:14 p.m. on Route 619, three tenths of a mile west of Pedigo Road in Bedford County. A 2005 Nissan Altima was traveling east on Route 619, when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a 2001 Daewoo Leganza, which was traveling west on Route 619; head-on. The Nissan was driven by Kendra C. Shepherd, 19, of Hardy, Va. Ms. Shepherd was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died. The 2001 Daewoo was driven by Amoni M. Logan, 18, of Goodview, Va. Ms. Logan was wearing her seat belt and was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.