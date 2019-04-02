VT fans start Go Fund Me page to keep Buzz Williams in Blacksburg
A Virginia Tech fan has started a Go Fund Me page in an attempt to keep Virginia Tech Basketball Coach Buzz Williams in Blacksburg. The creator of the page says quote “ Oil Barons are targeting our beloved coach and are offering him big money to coach at Texas A&M , and Hokie nation should raise the money to beat their offer.” The page is asking for 3.5 million dollars which is the reported offer Texas A&M could make to Williams.
