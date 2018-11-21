VT prof calculates health care costs of major forest fires

A Virginia Tech professor’s work shows that major forest fires, like those this month in California, can lead to significant downwind health impacts — and costs — hundreds of miles away. Klaus Moeltner says in the San Francisco area alone, the worst of this month’s fires may easily cause $11 million in additional hospitalization costs for respiratory and cardio-vascular health issues. He spoke with WLNI’s Evan Jones:

