VT prof calculates health care costs of major forest fires

November 21st, 2018 | Written by:

Klaus Moeltner (VT photo)

A Virginia Tech professor’s work shows that major forest fires, like those this month in California, can lead to significant downwind health impacts — and costs — hundreds of miles away. Klaus Moeltner says in the San Francisco area alone, the worst of this month’s fires may easily cause $11 million in additional hospitalization costs for respiratory and cardio-vascular health issues. He spoke with WLNI’s Evan Jones:

11-21 Fires-Health Wrap-WLNI-WEB

 

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test