A Virginia Tech professor says if the threatened trade war between the U.S. and China indeed occurs, Virginia’s agricultural economy will take a hit as a result. China is threatening to implement a 25% tariff on U.S. soybeans, which are far and away Virginia’s top agricultural export — and China is far and away the state’s biggest export destination. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

