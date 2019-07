VT study looks at causes of oilfield earthquakes

| By

A Virginia Tech study finds that earthquakes in heavy oil production areas are getting deeper underground — and it appears directly connected to injection of oilfield wastewater into the ground. The study focused on oilfields in Kansas and Oklahoma which experienced more quakes on average after production there greatly increased in recent years. WLNI’s Evan Jones reports on its key findings:

07-18 Oilfield Quakes Wrap-WLNI-WEB